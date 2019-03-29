Rolovich pleased with quarterbacks, offense after Day 1 of spring practice

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a successful reboot of the Run and Shoot offense last season, the Rainbow Warrior football team is looking to build off their 8-6 campaign to become contenders in the Mountain West Conference.
Head coach Nick Rolovich was pleased with the energy his team brought to the field at the University of Hawaii at Manoa in the early hours of Friday morning and was especially pleased with the development of his signal-callers, each of whom are competing for the starting job under center.
“I will say, all three quarterbacks put in a lot of work,” Rolovich said. “They put in a lot of work outside of this place. And they all care at a high level, it’s very important to them.”
Last year’s starting quarterback Cole McDonald put up numbers through the air that not only turned heads within the Mountain West, but also rivaled some of the nation’s top signal-callers in many statistical categories.
Despite his early success last season, however, McDonald finds himself in the midst of a battle for first string alongside Chevan Cordeiro, who stepped up in wins over Wyoming and UNLV last season.
“It’s the same mindset as last year,” McDonald said. “I’m just here to work with the guys, build that chemistry and that offensive cohesiveness … it’s not about us, it’s about the team.”
Due to the redshirt rule put in place last season, Cordeiro was able to play in four games last season and still preserve his redshirt status. With experience under his belt and familiarity with the offensive system, the former Saint Louis Crusader is even more confident rolling into his second season as a Warrior.
“Right now, we’re all very comfortable,” Cordeiro said. “Now we just gotta practice more and get used to the receivers being on the same page. It’s just exciting ti get out here with the whole team and getting to practice against the defense again. We were all just working hard during the offseason (getting) ready for this.”
