Passing weak front to bring scattered light showers

A weak cold front will bring some light showers to Oahu overnight before slowly dissipating over Maui County Friday. Weather could remain rather rainy for Maui and the Big Island this weekend as a surface trough develops just to the east of the state. Winds will remain light for the next several days. Another front could bring an icnrease in showers anywhere between Sunday night to Monday night.
A high surf advisory will take effect at 6 a.m. Friday for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and the north shores of Maui. Surf will likely remain elevated thanks to a series of west-northwest to northwest swells being generated by a long-lived low pressure system over the North Pacific. If you’re headed to the beach on the south shores of Oahu, check with the lifeguards and look for warning signs due to the monthly box jellyfish influx.
