Matlin receives 3-year extension as UH Manoa athletics director

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii athletics director David Matlin received a three-year extension today from the school’s Board of Regents.
Matlin has been the athletics director at the Manoa campus for the past four years and had 14 months remaining on his current contract.
The extension will be for the same salary.
“I want to say I am grateful for the opportunity to serve our student-athletes, UH and our great state,” Matlin said. “I am humbled to work beside an amazing group of professionals who care so much about athletics and have dedicated themselves to helping us get better each and every day.”
During his tenure, the student-athlete graduation rate hit a program-record 85 percent over the past two years with the highest cumulative GPA of 3.12 this past fall.
