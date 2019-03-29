Manhunt underway for suspect after shooting in Kalihi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are searching for a suspect following a shooting in Kalihi on Friday afternoon that left a 53-year-old man seriously injured.
The incident happened about 12:15 p.m., and briefly forced two area schools to go into lockdown. The lockdown has since been lifted.
Police said the shooting occurred during an apparent robbery at 529 Mokauea St.
The victim was shot in the leg, and was taken to the Queen’s Medical Center in serious condition, paramedics said.
A second person was injured during the incident, though it does not appear that the individual sustained a gunshot wound.
Officials said the suspect may have jumped into a silver car. He’s wearing a black tank top, jeans and has tattoos. Police say a second suspect may also be at large.
Police have closed Mokauea Street between Dillingham Boulevard and Colburn Street as they investigate.
This story will be updated.
