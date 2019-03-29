Kitchen at Honolulu senior facility closed after dozens fall ill

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department has closed the kitchen at a Honolulu senior living facility after dozens fell ill ― two of which are confirmed cases of norovirus.
The kitchen at Kalakaua Gardens on Kalakaua Avenue was closed Thursday morning, the state Health Department confirmed.
Officials said the first confirmed case of norovirus was reported on Saturday, while the second was reported two days later.
Since then at least 40 people have fallen ill, and health officials suspect they may also have contracted norovirus illnesses.
The Health Department said the kitchen at the facility will undergo a floor-to-ceiling cleaning before it’s inspected and can reopen.
Symptoms of norovirus illness include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach cramps.
The illness begins suddenly, and symptoms usually last about one to days.
Norovirus is found in the stool or vomit of an infected person, and people can get sick by eating or drinking contaminated food. Outbreaks of norovirus happen because it’s highly infectious.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.