It’s official: Zippy’s has a new home in Las Vegas!

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Zippy’s officially has a home on the ninth island!
Zippy’s, one of Hawaii’s favorite eateries, announced Friday it completed the purchase of vacant land in southwest Las Vegas, making this the first Zippy’s location outside of Hawaii.
The new site, currently undeveloped, will be located at the southeast corner of Badura Avenue and Montessouri Street.
"The location in southwest Las Vegas is ideal for Zippy's Restaurants," CEO Jason Higa said, in a statement. "This area is burgeoning with residential housing."
The site will include a 7,000-square-foot restaurant, take-out and retail bakery as well as a 12,000-square-foot central kitchen and bakery to support future growth in Vegas. The central kitchen and bakery, the restaurant said, will add "considerable complexity beyond a standard build."
The new Zippy’s in Vegas is slated to open in late 2020.
Zippy's first opened in Hawaii more than 50 years ago and has become a household name, serving up everything from its signature chili to Zip Pac bentos.
The new Zippy’s will be the 25th restaurant but the first to open on the mainland.
