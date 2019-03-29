HPD launches murder investigation after man dies from injuries in robbery

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have launched a murder investigation after an 85-year-old man died Monday from his injuries in a robbery last month.
Police said the robbery happened in the McCully area on Feb. 14.
The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries but was released several days later. He then went to the mainland to live with a family member, but he died earlier this week, police said.
Authorities determined that his death was due to injuries related to the McCully robbery.
HPD reclassified the case to second-degree murder.
No arrests have been made yet, but police say the suspect is female.
Anyone with further information is asked to call police.
