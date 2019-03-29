Honolulu musician transforms into one of the ‘Fab Four’ in touring tribute to Beatles

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - “Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles” is a multimedia musical showcase that’s a chronological journey through Beatles music.
Through costumes and makeup, the musicians on stage seem to morph into the Fab Four.
“All of us in Rain we all study our character very intensely. You learn the mannerisms and the movements,” said Alastar McNeil, an Oahu resident and longtime local musician who’s starting his fifth year with the touring production.
The guitarist and singer literally plays the part of George Harrison.
"I try to look through the eyes of George Harrison," he said.
McNeil, 41, was entertaining at a local pub when someone suggested he audition for the show. He sent Rain’s production company videos of himself and landed the gig.
He says he got lucky.
"The path opened up for me," he said.
McNeil's appreciation for Beatles music started in high school in Mililani when a friend gave him copies of Revolver and Magical Mystery Tour.
"That's when I realized, 'Oh wow!' I've known the Beatles but I really got into the Beatles. And I can't get enough!" he said.
He’s not exaggerating.
When he’s back home McNeil plays with Beatles ukulele tribute band Beat-lele.
For years he worked as an ukulele builder with Kanile'a Ukulele.
"I love the ukulele," he said.
Not coincidentally, so did George Harrison who had a home on Maui.
Those are more links McNeil can tap into to channel his character on stage.
"It's a magical feeling when it all locks in," he said.
Rain is on the road for about 100 shows a year. The production will play the Hawaii Theater on May 31, and June 1 and 2.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.