Hawaiian Word of the Day: Mo’i

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Our Hawaiian word of the day is “Moʻi.”
The word Moʻi means King, monarch, or sovereign. The word moʻi is a combination of the word “moʻo," which refers to succession and the word “ʻi” meaning supreme, thus the
supreme successor.
Used in a sentence “ʻO Kalakaua ka moʻi kaʻapuni honua,” this is translated as "Kalakaua is the king who circumnavigated the world.
Kalakaua was the first moʻi or first head of state in the world to circumnavigate the globe. Our moʻi are all brilliant examples of ʻoiwi agency seeking to make Hawaii a truly world class nation.
Moʻi wahine refers to a Queen. Liliʻuokalani is the last moʻi of the Kingdom of Hawaii.
