Green, Thomas to leave Warrior basketball team

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Leland Green and Brandon Thomas have entered the NCAA transfer portal and will not return to the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team this season, according to head coach Eran Ganot.
"Both Leland and Brandon have been stellar representatives of our basketball program,” Ganot said in a statement. “We appreciate all their contributions during their time here and wish them all the best going forward. They'll always be part of the UH ‘ohana."
Green played in 57 games as a freshman but would appear in just 27 games this past season. He averaged 2.6 pointer per game in 8.3 minutes per outing.
Thomas played in 23 games in 2017 but failed to break into Ganot’s rotation consistently, averaging just 1.2 points and 6.1 minutes per game in 23 appearance.
With Green and Thomas leaving, the Warriors will now have four scholarships to work with for their upcoming 2019 recruiting class.
