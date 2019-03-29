Forecast: Scattered light showers, higher surf to end the work week

A high surf advisory will take effect at 6 a.m. Friday for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and the north shores of Maui. Surf will likely remain elevated thanks to a series of west-northwest to northwest swells being generated by a long-lived low pressure system over the North Pacific. If you’re headed to the beach on the south shores of Oahu, check with the lifeguards and look for warning signs due to the monthly box jellyfish influx.