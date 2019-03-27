What’s Trending: Social Media Keyboard Shortcuts, Harlem Globetrotters & “Hot Costco Dad”

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On today’s What’s Trending: Billy V shows us a diagram of windows keyboard shortcuts for social media users. These were re-tweeted out by Hootsuite. Our social media team on Sunrise looked at the diagram and saw things they didn’t even know! A few helpful ones --
- Control and tab lets you switch between browser tabs.
- You can use smiling or sad face emojis to search for positive or negative posts on a topic in Twitter.
- Hit "N" to write a new tweet and "M" to send a D-M on Twitter.
- "J" and "K" let you scroll post by post in Facebook and Twitter.
- The top row of number keys skips through YouTube videos.
You can even use smiling or sad face emojis to search for positive or negative posts on a topic in Twitter. Note: Our team tried using the "J" and "K" on keys on Facebook; it only worked on the newsfeeds (really helpful), but did not work on the personal pages. Here are the links for the Mac Keyboard and Windows Keyboards from Hootsuite.
We also showed you the talent of the Harlem Globetrotters as they did amazing baskets; all in the Mall of America
Grace showed a hilarious video of a dad that was explaining his euphoria from his first visit to Costco; the video has been viewed more than 5.5 million times and has earned him the nickname “Hot Costco Dad”.
