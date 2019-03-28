Wanted Wednesday: Woman tied to vehicle theft, drug charges violates probation

Radalyn Costales is wanted on a $20,000 cash only bench warrant. (Honolulu Police)
By HNN Staff | March 27, 2019 at 3:46 PM HST - Updated March 27 at 3:46 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Radalyn Costales is featured in this week’s Wanted Wednesday.

The 27-year-old is wanted on a $20,000 cash only bench warrant for failing to comply with the terms of her probation.

In the early morning hours of April 14, 2015, she was pulled over in a vehicle that was reported stolen. She was arrested and booked for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle.

She was also arrested for drug offenses after she was found with a glass smoking pipe with residue in her possession.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call Honolulu CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

Costales has 16 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Waipahu area.

