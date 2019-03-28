Thomas to return to bullpen for rest of the season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The days of seeing Dylan Thomas on the mound to start a game for the Rainbow Warrior baseball team are over, according to head coach Mike Trapasso.
Thomas, a preseason All-America selection, will be moved back into the bullpen to take back his position as the team’s closer despite some success in the starting rotation this season.
“Dylan’s our closer,” Trapasso said Wednesday afternoon. “I’ve done him a disservice the whole year with that. His skill-set is for him to be in the bullpen. That’s where he’s going to be in pro ball. That's where he’s gonna be and that’s where he’s gonna stay for the rest of the year.”
On the season, Thomas has a record of 2-3 with one save and an ERA of 2.89.
Hawaii will take on Big West Conference for UC Irvine in a three-game series this weekend at Les Murakami Stadium.
