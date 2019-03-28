State considers 6 potential sites for eventual Aloha Stadium replacement

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state’s Stadium Authority is taking another step toward the eventual redevelopment of Hawaii’s largest outdoor arena.
Stadium officials announced Thursday that they have begun work on an Environmental Impact Statement for the proposed new facility, and a outside consultant hired by the authority has already completed an analysis of possible sites for a new stadium.
Unsurprisingly, the site analysis study — completed by the firm Crawford Architects, a group that has helped develop NFL stadium complexes in Minneapolis and Seattle — found that the existing Halawa location would be the best place for a new stadium.
The company also examined possible stadium sites on the campuses of U.H. Manoa and U.H. West Oahu, city-owned properties like the Ala Wai Golf Course and Kapiolani Park, and the former Kalaeloa Airport.
The sites were graded on development costs, economic impact and existing infrastructure, among other attributes.
The Kalaeloa location was the lowest-graded potential location, while the University of Hawaii’s West Oahu campus garnered the second-highest score.
“In keeping with the state’s desire to be as thorough and thoughtful as possible, we started by analyzing many of the sites that have been previously proposed for a new stadium,” said Stacey Jones, the senior partner at Crawford Architects. “In the end, our analysis affirmed what many had intuitively thought – that the existing Aloha Stadium site in Halawa is best suited for this purpose.”
The existing Aloha Stadium is in desperate need of replacement; earlier this year, officials asked for $30 million in funding to address “high priority” maintenance needs at the facility, including severe erosion in a number of areas.
A recent safety study found that 200 steel beams and 85 panels of lightweight decking at the stadium are exhibiting severe corrosion, though officials maintain that the stadium is safe — at least for now.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.