State to erect barriers around royal ruins in Nuuanu as vandalism worsens

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Worsening vandalism at the ruins of King Kamehameha III’s summer palace in Nuuanu are prompting the state to install new barriers around the sacred site.
Construction is underway to install the barriers, as part of a $100,000 project to better protect Kaniakapupu, which is technically off limits to visitors without permission.
Despite that, visitors to the ruins have increased ― and so has the vandalism.
Ryan Keala Ishima Peralta, a forestry supervisor with the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife, said Thursday that the vandalism is putting the structural integrity of the ruins at risk.
“Around Valentine’s Day, somebody came in and etched a heart into the wall," he said.
"And it appears when they etched the wall, a chunk of the wall as well as a significant rock pulled out of the wall as well. So it’s not just etching into the limestone face, but as well as a little structural damage as well.”
Tucked away in the thick forests of Nuuanu, the ruins represent one of the most significant historical sites on Oahu. The palace was once used by Hawaiian government officials and reigning monarchs.
But poor maintenance and oversight of the grounds in the modern era have taken their toll.
In recent years, the palace’s coral pillars have crumbled, and vandals have carved their names or images into the palace’s walls.
Peralta, of the DLNR, said the project to put up barriers around the ruins has been years in the making.
“We have a protection and preservation plan that we are basically executing now and when the first crosses came out (several years ago) and were etched into the walls, we decided to do something,” Peralta said.
“We did a master plan and the master plan prescribed the certain prescriptions on what we should do to this area. One of them was low-impact barriers.”
Peralta says that the barriers will be “natural looking" ― made of logs and plants ― and will lead people out of the site instead of coming into the ruins itself.
The state also plans to incorporate three different educational signs that will inform people about the area and its archaeological and cultural significance.
The signs will underscore the importance of leaving the ruins alone.
“The message that we want to share with people is, quite frankly, that you can do more harm than good," Peralta said.
“The best thing for people to do is acknowledge that not everything is for everybody. There are a lot of places for the public to view if you want to get that Hawaiian culture experience. This is not that place that is itself available or survivable to people coming and visiting.”
The state ― and several groups that have permission to maintain the site ― have expressed support for a broader restoration project at the ruins.
But there’s no funding for such a project, and officials estimate that work would be very costly.
This story will be updated.
