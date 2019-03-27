Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers CEO Todd Grave’s Comes to Hawai‘i

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals opened on Tuesday, December 11, in Honolulu at the corner of S King and University Street. The first day sales were the highest of any non-drive-thru Raising Cane’s in the nation.
On February 12th Raising Cane’s announced its partnership with the University of Hawaii Manoa Athletics as a proud corporate partner and the “Official Chicken of the Rainbow Warriors”.
The multi-year contract with University of Hawaii Manoa Athletics includes support that will benefit UH Manoa’s 21 men’s and women’s sports teams and the athletic and academic success of more than 500 student-athletes. As the official chicken restaurant of UH Manoa Athletics, fans can expect to see a variety of Raising Cane’s sponsored contests and giveaways at select athletic events throughout the year, including the opportunity to win free Cane’s for a Year.
“We want to become an integral part in the community as we open restaurants throughout Hawaii,” said Raymond Yeung, Area Director for Raising Cane’s. “And this new partnership gives us a meaningful way to get involved and give back. We are all huge UH sports fans and are ecstatic to join the team.”
Raising Cane’s has plans to open several more restaurants serving its ONE LOVE – quality chicken fingers meals, to communities in Mililani, Kapolei and Hawaii Kai over the next two years.
At Raising Cane’s, it all starts with the chicken finger. The 100% premium white meat chicken tenderloins are marinated, hand-battered and cooked to order, ensuring each chicken finger is served hot, fresh and juicy. The craveable, secret-recipe Cane’s sauce is homemade daily using only premium seasonings and spices. The extra-long crinkle-cut fries are served up hot, fresh and perfectly seasoned with salt. The Texas toast is lightly brushed with garlic and real butter, then grilled. And the coleslaw is made daily with fresh cabbage, carrots and creamy coleslaw dressing. Even the lemonade is fresh-squeezed daily, and the sweet tea is freshly brewed throughout the day and sweetened with pure cane sugar. Both are served ice-cold over Cane’s signature crushed ice.
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the restaurant company is noted as having the #1 Most Loyal Customers according to industry analyst Technomic. Raising Cane’s continually ranks as one of the fastest growing brands in the US and has been in the Top 5 quick service chains in the nation for 11 consecutive years according to Sandelman & Associates Quick-track study based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and more.
Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities.
Honolulu’s new Raising Cane’s is open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. This restaurant is the first of several Raising Cane’s set to open in Hawaii through a partnership with Panda Restaurant Group, which was founded by Andrew and Peggy Cherng in 1973. The restaurant marks the 25th state and 405th Restaurant for Raising Cane’s.
