Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers CEO Todd Grave’s Comes to Hawai‘i

At Raising Cane’s, it all starts with the chicken finger. The 100% premium white meat chicken tenderloins are marinated, hand-battered and cooked to order, ensuring each chicken finger is served hot, fresh and juicy. The craveable, secret-recipe Cane’s sauce is homemade daily using only premium seasonings and spices. The extra-long crinkle-cut fries are served up hot, fresh and perfectly seasoned with salt. The Texas toast is lightly brushed with garlic and real butter, then grilled. And the coleslaw is made daily with fresh cabbage, carrots and creamy coleslaw dressing. Even the lemonade is fresh-squeezed daily, and the sweet tea is freshly brewed throughout the day and sweetened with pure cane sugar. Both are served ice-cold over Cane’s signature crushed ice.