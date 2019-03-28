Portion of Wilder Ave. in Makiki closed due to damaged utility pole

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A portion of Wilder Avenue in Makiki is shut down Thursday morning as crews make repairs to a damaged utility pole.
According to the Hawaiian Electric Company, a car struck a pole near a convenience store at around 1:20 a.m.
Westbound lanes of Wilder Avenue are closed between Metcalf Street and Evelyn Lane, and HECO expects repair work will continue through most of the morning.
It’s not clear if there were any injuries.
No power outages have been reported.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.