Arson investigation opened after a burning car is steered to a Kakaako storefront

KAKAAKO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are looking for the suspect who drove a flaming car into a Kakaako storefront earlier this month.
The crash happened at around 3 a.m. on March 6 at Tropical Lamp and Shade Company on Queen Street.
Surveillance video released Wednesday shows a vehicle engulfed in flames being driven towards the shop. At the last minute, the suspect jumps out of the driver side window and steers the car toward the store.
He then appears to throw an object at the car to further ignite the flames.
A black pickup truck was following closely behind. The suspect jumped into the bed of the truck and they took off.
Cliff Garcia, who owns the shop, says he got a phone call shortly after saying the store alarms were going off.
"I couldn't believe it," Garcia said. "For a guy to be driving a burning car fully engulfed in flames, it's like something out of the movies."
Garcia estimates the damage at around $5,000.
He says his shop window is cracked, and his signs, storefront tiki, and landscaping have been scorched.
He says nothing was stolen, but an arson investigation has been opened.
"This is no car accident, and I don't know who would do this. I don't have any hard feelings with anybody and it's unbelievable. I need to find out who hired these people," Garcia said.
Garcia says the burned vehicle was not reported stolen.
He also says a homeless woman was sleeping in the carport next door, but fortunately a pole stopped the flaming car from reaching her.
Police do not have a description of the suspect or any information on the black pickup truck that helped him get away.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 955-8300 or use the P3 Tips App.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.