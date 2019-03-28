Police on Hawaii Island searching for man accused of robbing a Hilo store

The man was captured on surveillance cameras. (Police)
By HNN Staff | March 27, 2019 at 10:25 PM HST - Updated March 27 at 10:25 PM

HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) -Big Island police need your help finding a man suspected of robbing a South Hilo store.

Investigators say he stole over $100 worth of items from the store Tuesday afternoon.

Police added that he threatened an employee with a weapon at the shop on East Puainako Street around 3:30 p.m. He was captured on Surveillance cameras.

The unidentified suspect fled in gold Mercury 4-door sedan with the license plate HMD 052.

Police urge anyone who may recognize him to not approach him, and instead call police at 935-3311.

