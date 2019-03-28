Multiple burglaries reported on the UH Manoa Campus

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -A recent spike in burglaries at the University of Hawaii at Manoa prompted the school’s security team to issue a safety reminder to students and staff.
Over the last few days, the Department of Public Safety has received reports of four separate burglary incidents at various areas around campus.
The burglaries don’t appear to be related, the school’s Department of Public Safety said.
The incidents targeted a faculty apartment, the Hale Wainani mail room, a storage room of the Hawaiian Studies building and an office in Wist Hall.
Honolulu police are investigating the incidents.
In light of the burglaries, DPS reminds those at the university to take the time to secure dorms and office spaces, never lend keys to others, and be vigilant of surroundings.
Anyone with tips on the recent burglaries or to report a burglary, DPS can be reached at (808) 956-6911.
