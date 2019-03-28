Longhi’s Lahaina closes its doors after more than 4 decades in business

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - After 43 years in business, a Lahaina restaurant has decided to close its doors.
The original Longhi’s restaurant in Lahaina is closed for good.
The Italian and seafood restaurant on closed its doors on Front Street Tuesday. They posted a message on their Facebook page saying in part, “For over 4 decades, we have had the honor & privilege of serving you all through good food and company. We couldn’t have thanked you more for these 43 years, the memories that that we all hold will be with us forever.”
Owner Peter Longhi says the closure of the Lahaina location was due to a “lack of business.”
Late founder Bob Longhi started the business in 1976.
Longhi’s two other locations in Wailea and Ko Olina will remain open.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.