Local Connection: The Special Election

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The rematch election between Tommy Waters and Trevor Ozawa offers a rare opportunity for voters from Waikiki to Hawaii Kai to make their voice heard — along with some exciting political drama for the rest of us.
There is a lot more at stake than who will represent the area.
There is little doubt that the winner will provide the swing vote on a council which has four members who work well with Mayor Caldwell and four others who routinely challenge him.
It pretty clear that the Mayor and his supporters would like to see Waters elected – to prevent Ozawa, who has been one of his harshest critics, from becoming council chairman.
That’s why we are seeing outside money and volunteers coming on Waters’ side from places like the Hotel workers union, which usually would not be this involved in a council race.
Waters says he won’t be rubber stamp for the mayor, but if he wins the mayor will have a much more supportive majority to work with.
So in that way – this election become a referendum on the popularity of mayor Caldwell.
Its all a great reason for voters in the fourth district to get their ballots in early and have a real impact on our city for years to come.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.