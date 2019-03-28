Light winds hold through the weekend, more showers due Friday

The surf for the weekend and early next week looks active for the north and west facing shores. A large reinforcing north northwest swell is expected to reach Kauai early Friday and spread down the island chain. The swell is slated to peak late Friday afternoon and early evening and will likely to reach advisory level for mainly the north facing shores. Another reinforcing swell, slightly smaller at 6 feet and 17 seconds, and from the west- northwest, will be arriving Friday night. It is expected to peak late Saturday afternoon, followed by a slow lowering through Sunday night. This swell will then be reinforced by a large west- northwest swell on Monday, peaking at 9 feet and 14 seconds Monday afternoon and evening.