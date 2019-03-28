‘Human slinky’ among circus acts that visited Shriners Hospital families

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The circus is in town and the talented entertainers paid a visit to local keiki at Shriners Hospital Wednesday.
The kids and their families were treated to exciting performances on the hospital’s great lawn.
The entertainers are on Oahu with the Super American Circus, now touring in the islands.
Among the performers was Olena Deshko. She wowed the crowed with a mesmerizing hula-hoop routine using roughly 20 hoops at once. She’s known to some as the ‘Ukrainian Tornado.’
She even turned herself into a human slinky as a part of her act.
Also performing was Deshko’s partner, Olex Kurtukov who is a second-generation performer. He got his start in the Moscow State Circus.
The entertainment brought some much needed smiles to the keiki and their parents.
For more information on the Super American Circus, click here.
