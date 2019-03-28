Hawaii football begins spring practice this weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s that time of year again for the Rainbow Warrior football team as spring practices are set to kick off Friday, March 29th at 7 a.m. HT.
Hawaii will hold two practices this week (Friday and Saturday) before practicing three days a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays over the next three weeks.
Spring practices will conclude on Saturday, April 27th with the team’s annual spring game.
Head coach Nick Rolovich enters his fourth season in charge of the Warriors and returns 21 starters from last year’s Hawaii Bowl runner-ups.
Rolovich also returns his entire coaching staff from last season’s 8-6 campaign.
Quarterbacks Cole McDonald and Chevan Cordeiro return after lighting up opposing defenses along with receivers Cedric Byrd and JoJo Ward. The entire offensive line also returns this spring with Ilm Manning, Kohl Levao, J.R. Hensley, Solo Vaipulu and Taaga Tuulima battling in the trenches.
Defensively, Hawaii returns nine starters including Solomon Matautia, Ikem Okeke and Penei Pavihi.
All practices are free and open to the public.
Spring Practice Schedule
Friday, March 29, 7:00 a.m.
Saturday, March 30, 8:00 a.m.
Tuesday, April 2, 7:00 a.m.
Thursday, April 4, 7:00 a.m.
Saturday, April 6, 8:00 a.m.
Tuesday, April 9, 7:00 a.m.
Thursday, April 11, 7:00 a.m.
Saturday, April 13, 8:00 a.m.
Tuesday, April 16, 7:00 a.m.
Thursday, April 18, 7:00 a.m.
Saturday, April 20, 8:00 a.m.
Tuesday, April 23, 7:00 a.m.
Thursday, April 25, 7:00 a.m.
Friday, April 26, 7:00 a.m.
Saturday, April 27 (Spring Game), 4:00 p.m.
