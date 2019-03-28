Hawaii faces stiff test in conference opener against UC Irvine

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Coming off a 1-3 road trip against Ohio State, the Rainbow Warrior baseball team is in need of a fresh start.
Fortunately for the ‘Bows, they’ll be getting one as they return home to open Big West Conference play against UC Irvine.
“I think we’re both 0-0 right now,” said outfielder Scotty Scott. “And i think the pitcher has to give me a fast ball and I gotta get full swing on the bat … whoever fields and hits the best is going to win the ballgame.”
Hawaii (10-14, BWC) is coming off its best win of the season with a 15-3 victory over the Buckeyes. However, that win followed three-straight losses to Ohio State which has left the Warriors in an unsteady position heading into conference play.
Head coach Mike Trapasso is aware of the threat that the Anteaters present but knows that if his team can put everything together like they did this past Sunday, they’ll be able to hang with some of the conference’s best.
“(UC Irvine) and Santa Barbara, right now, are the elite teams in the league,” Trapasso said. “Irvine’s off to a tremendous start; they’re having a great year … they’re the hot team right now so it’s a good team for us to start off with so we can go ahead and try to get better right out of the gate.”
Hawaii will take on UC Irvine (16-4, 0-0 BWC) this Friday at Les Murakami Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. H.T.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.