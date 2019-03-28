Former Maui basketball coach pleads not guilty to sex assault charges

MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) -A former girls basketball coach on Maui faced a judge to make his plea on sex assault charges.
Jonathan Furtado pleaded not guilty in a Maui courtroom Wednesday. He appeared alongside his attorney Michael Green.
He was suspended from Seabury Hall in March of last year after the school says he may have had an inappropriate relationship with one of his athletes.
A Maui County grand jury returned an indictment ealier this month which charged Furtado with 17 counts of first-degree sexual assault. He was also charged with one count of second-degree sexual assault.
Furtado’s trial is now set for June.
