Forecast: Light winds hold through the weekend, more showers due Friday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will remain over the main Hawaiian Islands overnight.
A weak front will move over Kauai tomorrow. The front will move across Oahu by tomorrow evening, then stall and dissipate over Maui County on Friday.
The surface ridge will linger near the islands through early next week. A trough aloft will remain north of the area through the weekend.
Moisture along the surface trough and instability from a trough aloft may keep the Big Island wet, especially on Sunday.
Over the rest of the islands, the light winds will allow daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breezes to prevail. The sea breezes will produce afternoon clouds and showers while the land breezes will bring clearing skies at night.
A northwest swell has reached Kauai close to advisory level. Buoy 51001, located some 180 nm northwest of Kauai, is also reporting a 7 foot swell and a period of 15 seconds. The swell is forecast to peak in the next couple of hours at buoy 51001. Any longer duration and higher on the swell height would likely lead to a high surf advisory.
The surf for the weekend and early next week looks active for the north and west facing shores.
A large reinforcing north northwest swell is expected to reach Kauai early Friday and spread down the island chain. The swell is slated to peak late Friday afternoon and early evening and will likely to reach advisory level for mainly the north facing shores.
Another reinforcing swell, slightly smaller at 6 feet and 17 seconds, and from the west- northwest, will be arriving Friday night. It is expected to peak late Saturday afternoon, followed by a slow lowering through Sunday night.
This swell will then be reinforced by a large west- northwest swell on Monday, peaking at 9 feet and 14 seconds Monday afternoon and evening.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.