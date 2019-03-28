Forecast: Expect more showers late Thursday as a front passes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Winds will be light around the state through Thursday morning ahead of an approaching cold front. The shallow frontal band should reach Kauai Thursday afternoon, and then move on to Oahu and Maui County Thursday night before stalling near Maui or the Big Island Friday into Saturday. An upper level disturbance may drop in on Friday or Saturday, enhancing any leftover showers near the Big Island. Winds will remain light with afternoon sea breezes from the weekend into early next week as another front approaches from the northwest.
In surf, a northwest swell will likely peak on Thursday and then lower on Friday. Another swell could push north shore surf heights to advisory levels late Friday, with even larger surf possible on Saturday, with yet another larger swell late Sunday. South shores could see a bump Thursday and Friday, but that’s coming with the monthly box jellyfish influx. East shores will be small as the trade winds will be little to nil over the next several days.
