Forecast: Expect more showers late Thursday as a front passes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Winds will be light around the state through Thursday morning ahead of an approaching cold front. The shallow frontal band should reach Kauai Thursday afternoon, and then move on to Oahu and Maui County Thursday night before stalling near Maui or the Big Island Friday into Saturday. An upper level disturbance may drop in on Friday or Saturday, enhancing any leftover showers near the Big Island. Winds will remain light with afternoon sea breezes from the weekend into early next week as another front approaches from the northwest.