Woman, boy critically injured after getting into trouble off Oahu’s North Shore

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An adult and child were critically injured Thursday after they got into trouble while kayaking off Kaaawa, an Emergency Services spokeswoman said.
First responders rushed to the scene about noon Thursday.
They took a 63-year-old woman and 6-year-old boy to an area hospital in critical condition.
Officials said lifeguards and paramedics gave the victims CPR on scene before they were treated taken away by ambulance.
This story will be updated.
