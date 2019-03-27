Your vote can help an Iolani School teacher win a special prize

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Two Iolani students are asking for your help in getting their teacher a well-deserved prize.
English teacher Lisa-Anne Tsuruda has been nominated by two of her students for an all-expense paid, seven-day cruise.
The giveaway is a part of Norwegian Cruise Line’s Giving Joy promotion.
Tsuruda was nominated by the students for her dedication to education, “positive nature and endless energy” in the last 26 years of her teaching career.
As an educator, the students describe her as tough, yet caring enough to ensure students understand material. She also often dedicates lunch breaks and after school hours to working with students outside the classroom, and is an active advisor for the Intermediate Speech team.
If Tsuruda is one of the top 15 nominees, she won’t be the only one benefiting from the prize.
She will be in the running for a chance to win $15,000 for her school.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.