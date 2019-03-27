Want your products in Walmart stores? Here’s your chance to make a pitch

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Got a great product you think belongs in Walmart? Now’s your chance to make a pitch.
Walmart is accepting applications for its sixth annual open call.
The event is set for June 18 and 19 at Walmart’s base in Bentonville, Arkansas.
The company said this year’s open call attendees could get their products into a handful of local stores or could end up supplying thousands.
Apply for the event at Walmart-jump.com. The application deadline is April 30.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.