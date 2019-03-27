Waipahu’s Allisen Corpuz qualifies for inagrual Augusta National Women’s Amateur Event

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Master’s is “a tradition unlike any other" and next month a Hawaii golfer will get to experience that tradition alongside many others for the first time.
Late last year it was announced by Fred Riley, the Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club that a one-of-a-kind amateur event would take place the week before The Masters.
“We will invite 72 of the games best women amateur golfers from around the world," Riley said. "They will compete in the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship.”
Augusta National has long been tabbed as the cream of the crop for professional golfers. The famed “green jacket” has become one of the most prestigious awards given out.
Allisen Corpuz will be Hawai’i’s lone representative in the event. As a high school phenom at Punahou school she tallied a three time golf Association All-American high school career at Punahou.
As a sophomore last season the Waipahu native notched all PAC-12 honors and logged four top 10 finishes.
Corpuz’s amateur ranking was good enough to qualify for the Augusta National women’s tournament.
“I am super excited," Corpuz said. “It is the first event it is Augusta so I’m just super excited to go see that course, and it definitely means a lot representing Hawaii. It has always been such an honor.”
The Trojan believes she is playing some of her best golf and feels confident shell put on a good show come April third.
“My game is in a pretty good spot,” Corpuz said. “I’m really just trying to take it shot by shot and just put up some good numbers and make it to Augusta.”
The Waipahu native relishes the opportunity to represent the islands and hopes to inspire future local girls to take up the game.
“This event is to promote female golf so I would just say to all the younger girls just keep working hard.”
The event tees-off on April 3, 2019 and will run to April 6. The top 30 golfers who make the cut will play at Augusta National on the final day and the round will be broadcast live on NBC sports.
