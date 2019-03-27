‘Very lucky’: Big Island paddler recounts close encounter with 12-foot shark

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Waikoloa man hurled from his canoe into waters off the Big Island on Tuesday by a 12-foot shark is out of the hospital ― and has quite the story to tell.
The encounter left 74-year-old Mike Bernstone with more than a dozen stitches.
He said he was paddling with a group of friends Tuesday morning about a half-mile offshore — between Anaehoomalu Bay and Keawaiki — when the incident happened.
It all started with a bump to his canoe. Bernstone turned quickly to see a fin in the water.
The shark then took a bite out of Bernstone’s canoe.
“I had to try and beat him over the head with my paddle to get him to let go,” he said.
“So he let go and came back around for another shot and wound up turning the boat over. And came back the third time.”
State officials initially believed that the shark bit Bernstone.
But Bernstone said it appears the animal somehow left him with a big gash ― apparently without ever taking a bite.
After the scuffle in the water ― with what Bernstone suspects was a tiger shark ― he climbed onto the hull of his overturned canoe to make sure it was gone.
“And then I turned my boat over and got back in. It wasn’t until I started paddling back that I noticed there blood in the footwell of my canoe and it was coming from my calf," he said.
With help from his friends, Bernstone paddled back to shore and headed to the hospital. He ended up with 14 stitches.
And he realizes it could have been much worse.
“I could have not survived so I feel very lucky about that,” he said. “I’ve seen a lot of shark attacks out here where people lose a leg. People die. I was very lucky.”
Friend and fellow paddler, Randy Ring, said Bernstone was calm after the encounter and downplayed his injury.
“He wasn’t really panicked or anything like that,” he said. “After knowing now what he had to do to get to that point, it was pretty amazing.”
