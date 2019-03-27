Sunrise Field Trip: Waikiki fire station

WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow) - On today’s Sunrise Field Trip, we head to the Waikiki fire station with the Kamaaina kids!
During the trip, kids learned how the fire station operates and the importance of fire safety.
“We love having the kids here just being able to teach them about fire safety, show that we have a good time, that we’re just regular people and showing them that we’re actually approachable people. So if they see a fire or at an emergency that they can come up to us not be scared of us,” said Shane Saito of the Honolulu Fire Department.
Kids even had the chance to spray the fire hose, sit in the fire engine, and getting to interact with the firemen.
