Slower winds takeover with another large swell on the way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds diminish on Wednesday with winds becoming light and variable as an approaching cold front breaks down the high pressure ridge north of the islands. A weak front will move across portions of the island chain on Thursday and stall over the eastern end of the state on Friday into Saturday, bringing gentle to moderate north to northeast winds and elevated showers mainly over mountains and northeast slopes of all islands. Light winds will continue through the first half of next week. The weak front will bring clouds and showers to mainly windward and north facing slopes of Kauai Thursday afternoon, then to Oahu and Maui County Thursday night into Friday. The dissipating front will stall over Maui or the Big Island by Saturday, possibly giving a boost for windward rainfall.