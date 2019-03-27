Schatz, other Democrats announce new special committee on climate change

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A day after the Green New Deal was killed in the Senate, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz and several of his Democratic colleagues launched a new special committee on climate change.
According to Schatz’ office, the creation of this new committee is one of many steps Democrats are taking to “remain on the offense and highlight the economic and human cost of inaction on climate change.”
"Our ideas are popular, protecting Medicaid is popular, making college affordable is popular, climate action is popular, so their tactic right now is to gather all the things we want to do and label it socialism. It's not socialism, it's progressive politics," Schatz said.
The Green New Deal was a sweeping proposal aimed at combating climate change ― in large part by shifting the nation away from fossil fuels ― and creating new green jobs for American workers.
Congressional Republicans have viewed the plan as "a socialist fantasy," while Democrats say climate change is a serious crisis.
Not a single senator voted to advance the measure: All Republicans and some Democrats voted against it, while a majority of Democrats voted “present” as a protest.
