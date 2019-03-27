Report: Hawaii residents pay the most in taxes, but don’t get much in return

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii residents pay the most per capita in taxes, but don’t get much in return. according to a new Wallethub analysis.
The financial planning site said that Hawaii ranked 22nd in the nation for government services.
But the state ranks first for total taxes paid per capita.
In other words, Hawaii taxpayers aren’t getting much of a “return on investment," WalletHub concluded.
“States with higher tax burdens do not necessarily provide better government services, because in many cases, the services are not allocated equally,” said Stacey Jurhree, coordinator of the political science department at Eastfield College, in the online report.
“Also, the middle class has to carry most of the heavy tax burdens.”
The report looked at all 50 states and compared the quality and efficiency of state government services across education, health, safety, economy and infrastructure & pollution.
It also took into account the different rates at which citizens are taxed in each state.
The state that ranked the best in taxpayer return on investment was New Hampshire, followed by South Dakota and Florida.
New Mexico ranked just above Hawaii, at 49th, while California was in the 48th worst spot.
