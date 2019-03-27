Halona St. in Kalihi reopened after firefighters rescue man from nearby canal

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - All lanes of Halona Street in Kalihi have been reopened Wednesday morning following an emergency situation involving a man requiring rescue from the nearby Kapalama Canal.
Authorities responded around 4:20 a.m. to a man who was found in the canal under a bridge off Halona Street.
According to a Hawaii News Now crew on scene, the area of the canal where the man was found appeared to be a homeless encampment.
Initial reports were for a stabbing, but authorities have not released further details.
Several Honolulu firefighters rescued the man by lowering themselves into the canal, stabilizing him and then hoisting him up and over the bridge, where paramedics then took over.
It’s not clear the extent of his injuries nor what led up to the incident.
This story will be updated.
