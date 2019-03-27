Police seek multiple suspects in robbery at Wet ‘n’ Wild

KAPOLEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for several suspects in a robbery at Wet 'n' Wild early Wednesday.
Authorities responded to the scene around 4 a.m.
According to police, three to four men “detained” a security guard and took various personal items as well as an ATM machine.
The suspects fled and are still on the run, police said.
It's not clear if the security guard was injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
This story will be updated.
