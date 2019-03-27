Pearl Harbor survivor who joined the Navy as a teen dies at the age of 96

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Another link to the attack on Pearl Harbor has been lost.
Pearl Harbor survivor Dorwin Lamkin has died. He passed away on March 17.
The Wisconsin-born man was a Navy corpsman on the USS Nevada on December 7, 1941, the morning of the fateful attack.
He joined the U.S. Navy on his 18th birthday. For his time in service, he received six awards, including the American Defense Service Medal.
Some 69 years after the attack, Lamkin returned to the Pearl Harbor memorial for the first time.
In 2010, he accepted the Navy’s invitation to participate in the annual memorial ceremony.
Hawaii News Now spoke with him while he visited the islands. It was a difficult decision to return to the site of the attack.
“I didn’t have any pleasant thoughts about Pearl,” Lamkin said in 2010. He described how memories of the attack haunted him for many years following.
Lamkin was 96 years old.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.