No. 1 Hawaii sweeps Concordia-Irvine, 3-0

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warrior volleyball team cruised to another straight-set win over Concordia-Irvine (25-20, 25-16, 25-16) Tuesday afternoon.
Hawaii (21-0) extended their season-long win streak to 21 and NCAA-best set win streak to 63.
Opposite Rado Parapunov and outside hitter Stijn van Tilburg led the way for the ‘Bows with Parapunov finishing with a match-high 15 kills, hitting .379 with six blocks and one service ace. Van Tilburg had 12 kills, hitting .524 with six digs and two blocks.
Setter Joe Worsley dished out 29 assists and had a career-high tying six kills.
The Warriors will conclude their two-week road trip with a pair of Big West Conference matches at UC San Diego, March 29-30th.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.