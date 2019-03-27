75-year-old man sustains apparent shark bite while paddling off Big Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 75-year-old man sustained an apparent shark bite Tuesday while paddling off Waikoloa, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources said.
The man had a bite wound to his leg, and was helped to shore by friends.
His condition was not immediately released.
Officials said the man was paddling an outrigger canoe with three others about a half-mile offshore — between Anaehoomalu Bay and Keawaiki ― when one of the paddlers noticed the victim had stopped.
The paddler told his friend that a shark had knocked him into the water, and that he’d fended it off with a paddle. The man couldn’t identify the shark species, but said it was about 12 feet long.
The paddler was assisted to shore and a friend took him to North Hawaii Community Hospital.
The Hawaii County Fire Department conducted a flyover of the area, but no sharks were spotted, officials said. Another flyover is planned Wednesday.
Because the area is remote, shark warning signs weren’t posted on the beach.
The incident comes 10 days after a shark bite seriously injured a man attempting to swim from Molokai to Oahu.
This story will be updated.
