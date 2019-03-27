HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Interview: The Super American Circus is in Honolulu this weekend!
The Super American Circus is in town this weekend; we got a preview from performer Tino Ferreira and Elaine here on Sunrise. We also talked story with part-time resident Tuffy Nicholas. Tuffy has a circus background and he is presenting The Super American Circus at The Blaisdell Arena on March 29, 30 and 31.
What can we look forward to seeing at this circus? Nicholas said, “We brought in thrilling acts from around the world, including Tino Ferreira, an “America’s Got Talent” alumni that does a Rolla Bolla act which is a balancing act on stacks of cylinders. We also have the winner of France’s Got Talent - the Lacasse Deo - Performing Human Flags and much more exciting performers. We are also bringing in Jordan Segundo from California to be the only featured vocalist in the Oahu Shows.”
That is six shows this coming weekend at The Blaisdell Arena and then you take the show to Maui and Kauai. We understand that Kama’aina Kids - a local non-profit organization - will be benefiting from every ticket sold? Yes! Tickets are available at The Blaisdell Box Office for the Oahu shows and at www.superamericancircus.com for all of the shows on every island. And Kama’aina Kids will benefit from every ticket sold.
