Healthier Hawaii: Hospitals required to put standard charges online

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There were some new rules put in place in January that require hospitals to put standard charges online.
The government asked hospitals around the country to post their charges online to try to make it easier for patients to figure out what their costs would be. We’re talking about hospitals’ standard charges.
Dr. Melinda Ashton, the executive vice president and chief quality office for Hawaii Pacific Health, is here to talk more about these new rules.
For more health and wellness tips and information, please visit HealthierHawaii.org.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.