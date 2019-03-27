Flames rip through a Hawaii Island home causing major damage

HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County fire crews battled a fire at a home near Naalehu Tuesday afternoon.
The fire started around 2:45 p.m. on Au Moku Place in the Discovery Harbour area of the Ka’u District.
Crews from multiple stations responded. Photos sent to Hawaii News Now show flames quickly engulfing the home.
During the fire battle, firefighters fought to keep the flames from spreading to nearby homes and surrounding brush.
Preliminary reports indicate the home was unoccupied at the time. Official details are yet to be released.
The extent of the damage is not yet known.
This story will be updated.
