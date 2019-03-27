Emergency sirens to be tested in East Oahu Wednesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Don’t be startled if you hear emergency sirens blaring on Wednesday.
Although it isn’t the first of the month, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency will be testing the outdoor siren warning system at two Oahu parks.
Sirens may be sounded at any time between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Kalama Valley Park in Hawaii Kai, and Wailupe Valley Neighborhood Park in Aina Haina.
The state says residents may hear the sirens last for 30-second to 3-minute intervals.
Residents with concerns about the sirens or those who hear malfunctioning sirens are asked to contact the Honolulu Department of Emergency Management at (808) 723-8960.
