“ALA Hawaii Girls State” is a leadership program for high school girls

State Representative Della Au Belatti, Stephanie Sakamoto, and Amy Yang joined Lacy Deniz on Sunrise to talk about, “A-L-A Hawaii Girls State” -- a leadership program for high school girls.
The program is seeking girls that are juniors in high school to apply to the program; ALA marquee Youth Leadership, Civics Engagement program that is held each year in June, this year it will be on June 9-11, 2019. ALL juniors from across the state encouraged to apply.
The 74-year-old program, ALA HAWAII Girls State, is currently seeking females that are juniors in high school to apply for the limited spots for this extremely prestigious youth leadership program. Students will learn first hand the significance and practical application of a civics education through leadership development and consensus building.
While many that grew up in Hawai’i might not be familiar with this program, due to the fact that it was on a 32-year hiatus, this is a highly regarded youth leadership program that colleges, universities, military schools, and jobs regard with extremely high regard. It empowers Hawai’i’s youth to find their voices for government advocacy.
Hawai’i will accept about twentyfive girls in 2019. Hawaii is the only state that their girls state has to also raise funding, so, always looking for grants, donations, etc.
For more information: www.HawaiiGirlsState.org or email alaHawaiiGirlsState@gmail.com
