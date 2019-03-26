Worlsey and Gasman notch Big West weekly honors

Gasman received the defensive award for the second time this season. The middle blocker led the team with 14 total blocks, averaging 1.56 per set. Offensively, the Junior averaged 1.78 kills per set, hitting .762 with no errors in 21 attack attempts. He had 10 kills, hitting .909 with five blocks against BYU. Gasman leads the nation in blocking (1.577).