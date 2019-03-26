Worlsey and Gasman notch Big West weekly honors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A pair of University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball players took home the Big West Conference Player of the Week and Defensive Player of the Week awards.
Joe Worsley and middle blocker Patrick Gasman earned the honors after UH’s three wins at the BYU Invitational. The pair helped the Rainbow Warriors (20-0) extend a pair of streaks – 20-matches and 60-sets – with wins over McKendree, Princeton, and the host Cougars.
This is the fourth consecutive week that a Hawai’i Warrior has earned Player of the Week honors and fourth time this season a UH player received the defensive award.
Worsley earned his first Big West award this season by averaging right around 12 assists per set while facilitating UH’s offense to a .425 hitting percentage during the tournament.
The All-American also averaged 1.89 digs per set and served five aces, including three against BYU. Worsley leads the nation in assists(11.82).
Gasman received the defensive award for the second time this season. The middle blocker led the team with 14 total blocks, averaging 1.56 per set. Offensively, the Junior averaged 1.78 kills per set, hitting .762 with no errors in 21 attack attempts. He had 10 kills, hitting .909 with five blocks against BYU. Gasman leads the nation in blocking (1.577).
The Rainbow Warriors continue their road trip with a non-conference match-up against Concordia-Irvine, Tuesday, before wrapping up the trip with a pair of Big West matches at UC San Diego, Friday and Saturday.
